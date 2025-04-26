Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 491,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

