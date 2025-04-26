Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

