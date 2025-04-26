Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $61,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 144,828 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 2,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $72,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,629.76. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $102,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at $842,861.51. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,792 shares of company stock worth $1,122,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -157.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

