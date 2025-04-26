ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Hovde Group Analyst Says

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $29.00 to $29.50 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $861.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

