Compass Point Upgrades Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) to “Strong-Buy”

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 9.3 %

Defiance Silver Company Profile

DEF stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. Defiance Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

