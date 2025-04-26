Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1,044.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.