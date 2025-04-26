Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 184,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM stock opened at $194.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

