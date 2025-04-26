Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $11.59 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $328.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

