Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $10 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,281 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Denver PWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

