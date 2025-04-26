Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,638 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

