Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,615 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

