Citigroup Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $4.80

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $6.80 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

BMBL opened at $4.47 on Friday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bumble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

