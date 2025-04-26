CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.97 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 7,200.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,942,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,293 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

