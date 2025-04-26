CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $157.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.40. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 17,349.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,826,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $130,996,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,598,000 after purchasing an additional 683,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

