Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Castellum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Castellum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Castellum

Castellum Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

In other Castellum news, Director Mark C. Fuller sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,338,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,601.91. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castellum by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Castellum by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castellum

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.