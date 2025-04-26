CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE KMX opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

