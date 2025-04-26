Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,406 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

