Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

