Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 5.62% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 476,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,039,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RLY opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

