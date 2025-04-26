Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,285,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $367.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.42. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

