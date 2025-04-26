Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Canadian Solar by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,166 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $737.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

