Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 900 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 225.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in GATX by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in GATX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

