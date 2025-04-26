Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,411 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $133,639.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,109,018 shares in the company, valued at $66,331,631.08. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,280. The trade was a 55.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

