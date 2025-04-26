Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $378,000 Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 342,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EYPT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

