Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Woodward were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $120,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $31,187,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Woodward by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,045,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $641,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,109.72. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $181.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.17.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.