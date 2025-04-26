Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $169,000 Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Belden were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,418,000 after buying an additional 223,887 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 708,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $54,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Belden by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Belden Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

