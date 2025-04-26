CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,830,000 after acquiring an additional 227,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $74,032,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,344,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,750,000 after buying an additional 50,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.1 %

CHX stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

