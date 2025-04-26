CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,229 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,678,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58,176.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,705,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

SOFI stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $142,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,391.20. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $1,271,115. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.