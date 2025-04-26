CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,104 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $73.39.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.95 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

