CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,265 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 23,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

