CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135,718 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

