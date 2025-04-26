CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

