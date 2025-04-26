CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 2,350 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after buying an additional 767,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after purchasing an additional 455,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $11,419,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

