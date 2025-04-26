Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) PT at $392.50

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.43.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

