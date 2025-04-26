Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $113.08

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NTRS stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

