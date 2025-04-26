Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $48.67

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in JD.com by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 574,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,801,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,325,000 after acquiring an additional 487,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

