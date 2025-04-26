Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 19,158 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,417.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 964,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,544,000 after buying an additional 936,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

