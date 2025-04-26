Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,613 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.