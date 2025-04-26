Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at William Blair

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Stock Down 15.4 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.33. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biohaven by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after acquiring an additional 372,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

