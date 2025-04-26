Best Gold Stocks To Consider – April 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, Coca-Cola, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. Their performance is typically linked to the fluctuations in gold prices, making them a popular investment choice for those seeking exposure to the precious metal’s market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. 33,651,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,588,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. 5,233,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,472,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

GOLD traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,535,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

