Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

