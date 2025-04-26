Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 638.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Barnes Group worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 258,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after buying an additional 197,785 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 336,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249,002 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

