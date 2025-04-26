Barclays PLC Purchases 667,153 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,153 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.55% of Borr Drilling worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

