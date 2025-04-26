Barclays PLC Purchases 320 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Independent Bank worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $28,810,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.