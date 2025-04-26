Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of CVB Financial worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 815.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

CVB Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

CVBF opened at $18.46 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.