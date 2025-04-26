Barclays PLC Increases Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE THG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

