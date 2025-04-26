Barclays PLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,356,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This trade represents a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,501,324 over the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $75.79 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

