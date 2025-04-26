Barclays PLC Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,631 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $187.54. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

