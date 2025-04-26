Barclays PLC Buys 9,300 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,258 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WaFd by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in WaFd by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

WaFd Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.22 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.