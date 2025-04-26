Barclays PLC Buys 5,211 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Otter Tail worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

